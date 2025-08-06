 Skip to content
Major 6 August 2025 Build 19499762 Edited 6 August 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 2.1.0 Released Today — 22% Off Launch Sale!

To celebrate the release of Version 2.1.0, we’re holding a 20% off commemorative sale!

■ Sale Period
Until August 14, 2025 (JST)

■ Update Details

  • New clerk character: Takumi Kaoru

  • New backgrounds: Graffiti and Sengoku

  • More character spotlights and web banner variations on the title screen

  • Removed slow-motion effect that triggered during game over at the top of the screen

  • Ranking screen now supports middle click and mouse wheel scrolling

  • Fixed an issue where click effects were not visible in the config screen

  • Fixed missing voice playback when selecting “Manager” as the playable clerk

  • Overall adjustment of the Manager's voice lines

  • Fixed some buttons that didn’t play SE on click

  • Minor adjustments to the credits

Changed files in this update

Depot 2804961
