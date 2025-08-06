Version 2.1.0 Released Today — 22% Off Launch Sale!

To celebrate the release of Version 2.1.0, we’re holding a 20% off commemorative sale!

■ Sale Period

Until August 14, 2025 (JST)

■ Update Details

New clerk character: Takumi Kaoru

New backgrounds: Graffiti and Sengoku

More character spotlights and web banner variations on the title screen

Removed slow-motion effect that triggered during game over at the top of the screen

Ranking screen now supports middle click and mouse wheel scrolling

Fixed an issue where click effects were not visible in the config screen

Fixed missing voice playback when selecting “Manager” as the playable clerk

Overall adjustment of the Manager's voice lines

Fixed some buttons that didn’t play SE on click