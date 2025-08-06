Version 2.1.0 Released Today — 22% Off Launch Sale!
To celebrate the release of Version 2.1.0, we’re holding a 20% off commemorative sale!
■ Sale Period
Until August 14, 2025 (JST)
■ Update Details
New clerk character: Takumi Kaoru
New backgrounds: Graffiti and Sengoku
More character spotlights and web banner variations on the title screen
Removed slow-motion effect that triggered during game over at the top of the screen
Ranking screen now supports middle click and mouse wheel scrolling
Fixed an issue where click effects were not visible in the config screen
Fixed missing voice playback when selecting “Manager” as the playable clerk
Overall adjustment of the Manager's voice lines
Fixed some buttons that didn’t play SE on click
Minor adjustments to the credits
Changed files in this update