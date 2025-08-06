We’ve just shipped a focused performance update to make your runs smoother and more stable, especially during chaotic encounters. Here’s what’s new:



Enemy Cost Optimization

Enemies have been rebalanced under the hood to be far more GPU-friendly. Their processing “cost” has been reduced to roughly 25% of what it was.

This means your system can now handle more enemies on screen without breaking a sweat. You should notice significant FPS improvements, especially during larger waves and intense fights.



Improved Spawn Behavior

Enemies in large rooms no longer spawn all at once. Instead, they now appear in staggered waves, which reduces sudden performance spikes and makes fights feel more dynamic.

This should further improve FPS in big areas and keep the chaos fun, not choppy.



These changes don’t affect gameplay balance, just performance. Let us know how it runs on your machine!