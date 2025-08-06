 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19499747 Edited 6 August 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve just shipped a focused performance update to make your runs smoother and more stable, especially during chaotic encounters. Here’s what’s new:

Enemy Cost Optimization
Enemies have been rebalanced under the hood to be far more GPU-friendly. Their processing “cost” has been reduced to roughly 25% of what it was.
This means your system can now handle more enemies on screen without breaking a sweat. You should notice significant FPS improvements, especially during larger waves and intense fights.

Improved Spawn Behavior
Enemies in large rooms no longer spawn all at once. Instead, they now appear in staggered waves, which reduces sudden performance spikes and makes fights feel more dynamic.
This should further improve FPS in big areas and keep the chaos fun, not choppy.

These changes don’t affect gameplay balance, just performance. Let us know how it runs on your machine!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2881661
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link