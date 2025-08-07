The eleventh content update for City Bus Manager is now available!



PeDePulse: New, modern support tool that makes it even easier to report bugs and feature suggestions and keep track of their progress

Ticket machines in the service centre: Reduce the workload of your service centre employees by researching and installing ticket machines

Sidewalks: Build sidewalks in the depot so your employees no longer have to walk across roads and grass

Bus priority for routes: Equip individual routes with bus lanes and traffic light priority to reduce traffic delays

Map update: Status as of the end of June 2025

Performance: Improvements made and several memory leaks fixed

Sounds: Revised sound system

Advanced timetable: Now shows how many buses are needed for the timetable.