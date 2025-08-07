The eleventh content update for City Bus Manager is now available!
Highlights:
PeDePulse: New, modern support tool that makes it even easier to report bugs and feature suggestions and keep track of their progress
Ticket machines in the service centre: Reduce the workload of your service centre employees by researching and installing ticket machines
Sidewalks: Build sidewalks in the depot so your employees no longer have to walk across roads and grass
Bus priority for routes: Equip individual routes with bus lanes and traffic light priority to reduce traffic delays
Map update: Status as of the end of June 2025
Performance: Improvements made and several memory leaks fixed
Sounds: Revised sound system
Advanced timetable: Now shows how many buses are needed for the timetable.
Transfer bug fixed: Transfers between different bus routes now work correctly. This may lead to an increase in passenger numbers
PeDePulse:
See currently frequently reported bug / feature reports at a glance and their processing status
Search for similar existing bug / feature reports and vote for them. This way, we can clearly see which problems are currently the most frequent and which features are most in demand
Create new bug / feature reports that can be viewed and confirmed by other players
Get an overview of your previously reported reports and their processing status (open, confirmed by other players, in progress, fixed, etc.)
Performance:
Added GPU-optimised rendering to improve performance (can be disabled in the graphics settings for weak GPUs)
Improved batching to improve performance
Fixed extreme performance drop when there were a large number of e-bus charging stations, which occurred mainly in the evenings and at night when many buses were charging
Fixed several memory leaks that caused RAM consumption in the game to increase continuously
Improved ram usage when using modding buses
Depot:
Fixed a bug that could cause objects, walls and doors to disappear after loading
Fixed a bug that caused buses to disappear when loading a save game
Fixed a bug that could cause employees to freeze and never move again
Fixed a bug that could cause spare parts to be missing after loading the save game
Fixed a bug that prevented buses from being purchased in external depots even though there were still free parking spaces available
Fixed a bug that caused employees or service centre customers to sit at an odd angle
Fixed a bug that caused some Service Centre customers to walk onto the street
Map:
Added settings for bus stop scaling and bus scaling
Added tens of millions of new buildings, including 13 million new buildings in Spain
Improved categorisation of schools so that passenger numbers can be better differentiated between kindergartens, primary schools, high schools and universities
Corrected the position of several airports
Protection built in to prevent faulty routing data from being uploaded in future, which would prevent routes and depots from being built in some locations
Timetable / Lines / Shift schedule:
When copying and pasting stops in advanced timetable mode, the destination stops are now also copied
When selecting the active stops for a specific timetable in advanced timetable mode, multiple stops can now be selected/deselected at once by holding down the SHIFT key
Fixed a bug that could cause complaints about routes that had not been active for a long time
Fixed a bug that prevented SEV passengers from boarding, depending on the composition of an SEV line
Fixed a bug that prevented the manual assignment of bus drivers in the shift schedule from working (nothing happened when opening the list)
Gameplay:
Fixed a bug that caused many event calls to come in at once after loading a save game
Fixed a bug that caused the UI to disappear after accepting an evacuation
Fixed a bug that made some task goals unachievable (e.g. ‘improve the company rating to 5.1 stars’)
Fixed multiple bugs with the bus recall event
Sounds:
Revised vehicle sounds: No more annoying continuous loops, more natural transitions and more realistic sound reproduction depending on camera position
Sounds now pause when the game is paused
Music is quieter while the game is paused
Fixed an issue where the sound quality of sounds from the depot was poor while moving the camera
Sounds from the main depot are no longer audible in external depots and on the map
Miscellaneous:
Updated to Unity 6
Fixed various translation errors
Fixed various UI bugs on ultra-wide monitors
The research ‘Automatic repair of buses in external depots’ is now displayed with the correct image
Fixed a bug where the set resolution was not saved
Improved controller controls
Enlarged text to improve readability
Input signals from steering wheels were disabled, which could result in text fields being unusable (e.g. constantly selecting themselves) or colours for the bus not being selectable in the paint shop
