 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 The First Descendant Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 2042 Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 7 August 2025 Build 19499709 Edited 7 August 2025 – 14:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The eleventh content update for City Bus Manager is now available!


Highlights:

  • PeDePulse: New, modern support tool that makes it even easier to report bugs and feature suggestions and keep track of their progress

  • Ticket machines in the service centre: Reduce the workload of your service centre employees by researching and installing ticket machines

  • Sidewalks: Build sidewalks in the depot so your employees no longer have to walk across roads and grass

  • Bus priority for routes: Equip individual routes with bus lanes and traffic light priority to reduce traffic delays

  • Map update: Status as of the end of June 2025

  • Performance: Improvements made and several memory leaks fixed

  • Sounds: Revised sound system

  • Advanced timetable: Now shows how many buses are needed for the timetable.

  • Transfer bug fixed: Transfers between different bus routes now work correctly. This may lead to an increase in passenger numbers

PeDePulse:

  • See currently frequently reported bug / feature reports at a glance and their processing status

  • Search for similar existing bug / feature reports and vote for them. This way, we can clearly see which problems are currently the most frequent and which features are most in demand

  • Create new bug / feature reports that can be viewed and confirmed by other players

  • Get an overview of your previously reported reports and their processing status (open, confirmed by other players, in progress, fixed, etc.) 

Performance:

  • Added GPU-optimised rendering to improve performance (can be disabled in the graphics settings for weak GPUs)

  • Improved batching to improve performance

  • Fixed extreme performance drop when there were a large number of e-bus charging stations, which occurred mainly in the evenings and at night when many buses were charging

  • Fixed several memory leaks that caused RAM consumption in the game to increase continuously 

  • Improved ram usage when using modding buses

Depot:

  • Fixed a bug that could cause objects, walls and doors to disappear after loading

  • Fixed a bug that caused buses to disappear when loading a save game

  • Fixed a bug that could cause employees to freeze and never move again

  • Fixed a bug that could cause spare parts to be missing after loading the save game

  • Fixed a bug that prevented buses from being purchased in external depots even though there were still free parking spaces available

  • Fixed a bug that caused employees or service centre customers to sit at an odd angle

  • Fixed a bug that caused some Service Centre customers to walk onto the street

Map:

  • Added settings for bus stop scaling and bus scaling

  • Added tens of millions of new buildings, including 13 million new buildings in Spain

  • Improved categorisation of schools so that passenger numbers can be better differentiated between kindergartens, primary schools, high schools and universities

  • Corrected the position of several airports

  • Protection built in to prevent faulty routing data from being uploaded in future, which would prevent routes and depots from being built in some locations

Timetable / Lines / Shift schedule:

  • When copying and pasting stops in advanced timetable mode, the destination stops are now also copied

  • When selecting the active stops for a specific timetable in advanced timetable mode, multiple stops can now be selected/deselected at once by holding down the SHIFT key

  • Fixed a bug that could cause complaints about routes that had not been active for a long time

  • Fixed a bug that prevented SEV passengers from boarding, depending on the composition of an SEV line

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the manual assignment of bus drivers in the shift schedule from working (nothing happened when opening the list)

Gameplay:

  • Fixed a bug that caused many event calls to come in at once after loading a save game

  • Fixed a bug that caused the UI to disappear after accepting an evacuation

  • Fixed a bug that made some task goals unachievable (e.g. ‘improve the company rating to 5.1 stars’)

  • Fixed multiple bugs with the bus recall event

Sounds:

  • Revised vehicle sounds: No more annoying continuous loops, more natural transitions and more realistic sound reproduction depending on camera position

  • Sounds now pause when the game is paused

  • Music is quieter while the game is paused

  • Fixed an issue where the sound quality of sounds from the depot was poor while moving the camera

  • Sounds from the main depot are no longer audible in external depots and on the map

Miscellaneous:

  • Updated to Unity 6 

  • Fixed various translation errors

  • Fixed various UI bugs on ultra-wide monitors

  • The research ‘Automatic repair of buses in external depots’ is now displayed with the correct image

  • Fixed a bug where the set resolution was not saved

  • Improved controller controls

  • Enlarged text to improve readability

  • Input signals from steering wheels were disabled, which could result in text fields being unusable (e.g. constantly selecting themselves) or colours for the bus not being selectable in the paint shop

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1364211
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1364212
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link