ACRES: Update 13 Patch Notes
This patch introduces new features, quality-of-life improvements, and performance optimizations to enhance your farming experience. Here's what's new:
New Features
Tractor Dispatch Post
Assigns a Farmhand to oversee a row using tractors.
Queues a new tractor action every morning at sunrise based on the placed cell's needs.
Expandable area adds an endpoint to the tractor’s task route for seamless automation.
Unlocks at 150 Reputation Points.
Cost: $1,000,000 per post.
New: Change seed type after placement (also applies to Farmhand Task Post).
Simplifies end-game automation for larger farms.
Steam Leaderboards
Compete globally in the following categories:
Total Farm Size (Acres)
Days Operating
CSA Members
Bank Account Balance
Accessible via the ACRES Steam Community: View Leaderboards.
Updates when returning to the main menu.
Gameplay Improvements
Order System Updates
New Setting: "Sell Orders One at a Time" option in Game Settings. When enabled, only the first order is attempted for sale, preventing automatic cycling through all orders.
Manual Sell Option: Sell an order manually if items are reserved for an earlier order. Look for the green checkmark button to confirm availability.
Save Game Enhancements
Save Metadata: Now includes slot name, days operating, account balance, total acres, and save timestamp for easier tracking.
Improved UI: Reformatted save selection buttons for clearer readouts.
Faster Loading: Optimized file parsing for quicker save/load times.
Seamless Slot Switching: No delays when swapping save slots in the load menu.
Backward Compatibility: Older saves fallback to slower loading if new metadata is absent.
Controller Support: Cycle save slots using L1/R1 on controllers.
Additional Performance Optimizations
Tractor Barns: Implemented spatially instanced meshes for better performance.
Cosmetic Data Caching: Save data only updates when changes occur, significantly improving save times, especially for large farms or starting forest maps.
Quality of Life Improvements
Worker Hover: Ignored for workers assigned to stations, reducing UI clutter and preventing blocking overlap.
Tractor Movement: Tractors now stop on cells with cosmetic items. Enables ability to control row stop points with paths or trees.
New Game Menu Redesign: Custom settings moved to the right; handheld consoles (Steam Deck, Switch) hide detailed graphics settings for simplicity.
Weather: Increased chance of clear skies in Spring for better farming conditions.
Auto-Save: Default frequency changed from 1 minute to 5 minutes.
Fuel Storage: Added secondary action widget to indicate upgradability.
Controller Support:
Scroll crop tooltip details with the right thumbstick.
Cycle save slots with L1/R1.
UI Enhancements:
Updated guide text for PlayStation.
Path area icon changed to match in tooltips.
Top bar extra details hidden on Steam Deck and Switch.
Tool tooltips adjust dynamically based on bottom bar height.
Custom Text Scaling: New setting (0.8x–2.0x) to adjust text size for key UI elements without resizing the entire interface.
Bug Fixes
Tractor Scheduler: Fixed 24:00 hour display, now resets to 0:00.
Input Fix: Resolved double-bond input issue for F1; debug stats toggle moved to F9.
Controller Navigation: Improved navigation in the tractor scheduler for smoother control.
Thank you for your continued support! I hope these changes make your time in ACRES more enjoyable. Share your feedback on the Steam Community or our social channels!
Happy farming!
Jimi
Changed files in this update