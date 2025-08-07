This day is finally here! Warnament v1.0 is available on Steam in its full glory - with achievements, cloud saves, soundtrack, art pack, cosmetic items, and other grown-up stuff! It's time for you to get this game from your wishlist to your library:
As for us, we'll take a minute to get nostalgic. Developing Warnament was quite a story!
Warnament began with Denis Makhortov, a college student who got desperate, waiting for the sequel to his favorite game to come out. So, he started making a game of his own, and he took the fanbase of his high school game, Cold Path, along with him.
At Luden.io, we never questioned Denis's vision: our role was to provide help with non-technical things, like art & marketing. So at its core, Warnament is still a one-man game. (One man - and his community of over 13000 players, one might add)
After 3+ years in development, the game has changed a lot. Join us on a little journey through Warnament's history of evolution.
2022
This is how it started! Yes, we used to play this:
2023
The first trailer! Check out those primitive maps and clunky interface (along with touching amateur voiceover):
The first Steam art:
The screenshots:
2024
In late '24 we released our first professionally made trailer, inspired by the ironic doumentary series ‘How to Become a Tyrant’:
A more professional approach required more professional art. Hence this gentleman, codenamed ‘The Grumpy Dude’:
That year, we spent a lot of time working on the UI/UX part of the game (while continuosly adding new content), and made the map look more realistic by adding borders to provinces:
2025
This year, perhaps the most notable change is the new map look. It changed so drastically, that we had to re-shoot our trailer from last year, so it would reflect the current look of the game:
At some point, we decided that it was time for honorable resignation of The Grumpy Dude. We wanted a more ‘strategic’ looking art. That's how ‘The Evil Grandpas’ appeared:
As for the game's looks as of today, we can't believe that this game grew from that janky prototype from 3 years ago:
Some of the maps from above were suggested by our community! Warnament is truly a people's game, and we couldn't be more grateful to you, the players, for sharing this exciting ride with us. It's just the beginning: there will be free updates, there will be more multiplayer sessions, and heated discussions on our Discord server. Happy Warnament! Until we meet again.
How to get more involved?
Want some more Warnament? We got you! Here's what you can do:
- Suggest your ideas for the game on our Discord server
- Create a map in the free standalone map editor app
- Create your own multiplayer server
- Create a guide for the game
- Help us translate the game into your native language
- Play Warnament beta for free on Android
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel, and watch weekly videos about the development process
- Follow Warnament on Twitter
- Leave a comment under a video of your favorite content maker, to let them know about the game