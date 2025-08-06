Based on valuable feedback from our players, we’ve released a new hotfix for Eyes of War, aimed at making the first-time experience smoother and more beginner-friendly. This update reduces certain challenges in the introductory tutorial and includes a few small but impactful fixes. Here’s what’s been addressed:

Exiting the game during the introductory tutorial no longer causes the tutorial to be mandatory on the next launch.

Enemy difficulty has been reduced in both the introductory and standard tutorials.

The soldier spawned for the first encounter in the intro tutorial is now removed after that encounter ends.

Several localization issues have been fixed.