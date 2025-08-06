 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19499583 Edited 6 August 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Based on valuable feedback from our players, we’ve released a new hotfix for Eyes of War, aimed at making the first-time experience smoother and more beginner-friendly. This update reduces certain challenges in the introductory tutorial and includes a few small but impactful fixes. Here’s what’s been addressed:

  • Exiting the game during the introductory tutorial no longer causes the tutorial to be mandatory on the next launch.

  • Enemy difficulty has been reduced in both the introductory and standard tutorials.

  • The soldier spawned for the first encounter in the intro tutorial is now removed after that encounter ends.

  • Several localization issues have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

