- Fixed a bug with swapping weapons and the combat actions bar not changing to new weapon abilities.
- Fixed a bug with perk point amount not correct when recruiting companion.
- Fixed a bug with experience points and experience points required not correct when recruiting companion.
- Fixed a bug with five extra skill points being assigned to companions when recruited.
- Fixed a bug with companions experience points being set to 0 if recruited and same level as character.
- Fixed a bug with Vibroknives not having any damage, hit chance, or other other stats.
- Branchflower now provides damage bonus to Unarmed as well as Melee and Ranged characters.
* Note some of these fixes will only work for characters not yet recruited between yesterday's patch and today's.
More to come! Thanks again for your support and feedback.
Changed files in this update