Fixed a bug with swapping weapons and the combat actions bar not changing to new weapon abilities.



Fixed a bug with perk point amount not correct when recruiting companion.



Fixed a bug with experience points and experience points required not correct when recruiting companion.



Fixed a bug with five extra skill points being assigned to companions when recruited.



Fixed a bug with companions experience points being set to 0 if recruited and same level as character.



Fixed a bug with Vibroknives not having any damage, hit chance, or other other stats.



Branchflower now provides damage bonus to Unarmed as well as Melee and Ranged characters.



Updates:* Note some of these fixes will only work for characters not yet recruited between yesterday's patch and today's.More to come! Thanks again for your support and feedback.