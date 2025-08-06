✨ Features
• New Card:
◦ Omen
• New Building:
◦ Tenement
• New Relics:
◦ Kung Fu Chip
◦ Officer's Gun
• New Traits:
◦ Toothed
◦ Explosive
⚖️ Changes
• Increased Sustain base Labour from 2 > 3
• Increased Forage base Food from 2 > 3
• Reworked Glass Hammer > Upgrade a Starter card and give it Fragile 3
• Added “Draw a card” to Indulgence+
• Barbarian scouts now seek Settlers in the absence of Cities
• Barbarian defenders chase ranged units who attack their Encampment
• Units in City Limits now heal for 1 each turn
🙇 WhiteFalcon
🐛 Bug Fixes
• Moving a Raft no longer cancels the rider’s channeling Fortify ability
• Resolved various issues with inline text currency icons
• Fixed a bug that allowed duplicate wonders with the Water Pipe
🙇 Sinsling
• Moves instantly pay their full cost and update unit range previews
🙇 Diadem
• Fixed an issue that prevented Improvements from awarding after rerolling and undoing
🙇 Diadem, Fiwo735
• Fixed an issue that could cause Techs to disappear from your tech tree after picking
🙇 Djtooth, Diadem, Nyn,
• High Roller now grants rerolls to Buy actions as intended
🙇 John Galt
• Minimized Buy windows refresh when your Gold value changes
🙇 Hiyezupers, Diadem
• Wonder cards in hand roll back upgrade after undoing Alien Tool relic pick
🙇 Kenyoneer
• Space Shuttles no longer explode when traversed by a friendly unit outside City Limits
🙇 CheckoutStreetEpistemology
• Space Shuttles continue countdown and may launch after their parent City is destroyed
🙇 Cifrapalota, CheckoutStreetEpistemology
Changed files in this update