✨ Features

• New Card:

◦ Omen

• New Building:

◦ Tenement

• New Relics:

◦ Kung Fu Chip

◦ Officer's Gun

• New Traits:

◦ Toothed

◦ Explosive

⚖️ Changes

• Increased Sustain base Labour from 2 > 3

• Increased Forage base Food from 2 > 3

• Reworked Glass Hammer > Upgrade a Starter card and give it Fragile 3

• Added “Draw a card” to Indulgence+

• Barbarian scouts now seek Settlers in the absence of Cities

• Barbarian defenders chase ranged units who attack their Encampment

• Units in City Limits now heal for 1 each turn

🙇 WhiteFalcon

🐛 Bug Fixes

• Moving a Raft no longer cancels the rider’s channeling Fortify ability

• Resolved various issues with inline text currency icons

• Fixed a bug that allowed duplicate wonders with the Water Pipe

🙇 Sinsling

• Moves instantly pay their full cost and update unit range previews

🙇 Diadem

• Fixed an issue that prevented Improvements from awarding after rerolling and undoing

🙇 Diadem, Fiwo735

• Fixed an issue that could cause Techs to disappear from your tech tree after picking

🙇 Djtooth, Diadem, Nyn,

• High Roller now grants rerolls to Buy actions as intended

🙇 John Galt

• Minimized Buy windows refresh when your Gold value changes

🙇 Hiyezupers, Diadem

• Wonder cards in hand roll back upgrade after undoing Alien Tool relic pick

🙇 Kenyoneer

• Space Shuttles no longer explode when traversed by a friendly unit outside City Limits

🙇 CheckoutStreetEpistemology

• Space Shuttles continue countdown and may launch after their parent City is destroyed

🙇 Cifrapalota, CheckoutStreetEpistemology