6 August 2025 Build 19499512 Edited 6 August 2025 – 14:13:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

• New Card:

　　◦ Omen

• New Building:

　　◦ Tenement

• New Relics:

　　◦ Kung Fu Chip
　　◦ Officer's Gun

• New Traits:

　　◦ Toothed
　　◦ Explosive

⚖️ Changes

• Increased Sustain base Labour from 2 > 3

• Increased Forage base Food from 2 > 3

• Reworked Glass Hammer > Upgrade a Starter card and give it Fragile 3

• Added “Draw a card” to Indulgence+

• Barbarian scouts now seek Settlers in the absence of Cities

• Barbarian defenders chase ranged units who attack their Encampment

• Units in City Limits now heal for 1 each turn

　　🙇 WhiteFalcon

🐛 Bug Fixes

• Moving a Raft no longer cancels the rider’s channeling Fortify ability

• Resolved various issues with inline text currency icons

• Fixed a bug that allowed duplicate wonders with the Water Pipe

　　🙇 Sinsling

• Moves instantly pay their full cost and update unit range previews

　　🙇 Diadem

• Fixed an issue that prevented Improvements from awarding after rerolling and undoing

　　🙇 Diadem, Fiwo735

• Fixed an issue that could cause Techs to disappear from your tech tree after picking

　　🙇 Djtooth, Diadem, Nyn,

• High Roller now grants rerolls to Buy actions as intended

　　🙇 John Galt

• Minimized Buy windows refresh when your Gold value changes

　　🙇 Hiyezupers, Diadem

• Wonder cards in hand roll back upgrade after undoing Alien Tool relic pick

　　🙇 Kenyoneer

• Space Shuttles no longer explode when traversed by a friendly unit outside City Limits

　　🙇 CheckoutStreetEpistemology

• Space Shuttles continue countdown and may launch after their parent City is destroyed

　　🙇 Cifrapalota, CheckoutStreetEpistemology

