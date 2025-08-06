 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19499405
- Properly quit app on MacOS on closing the main window
- Show instructions on how to enable steam overlay when making purchase
- Fix achievements sync

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2253721
macOS Depot 2253722
Linux 64-bit Depot 2253723
