Hello my Kritters!

I hope your are all having a great summer time because I do.



Today we updated the Kritter demo with many bug fixes as well as performance optimization.

I can't exactly say how many % of fps you'll gain, but I reduces rendering draw calls to a third of what we had before and I also added culling on all animations and particle systems. From our tests the result is great but I'd love to get your feeback .

One bug in particular, the "I can't resurect my friend and can't even see my body" is a terrible one and I didn't find a way to reproduce it. Though, I guessed what happened and it should be fixed. Please tell me if you still come accross that nasty one.

Let's go for the patch note !

Patch note 0.8.15

Balancing:

You now can get the wave reward even if you are dead.

Low level blue crystal deposits now give more resources but high level ones give less.

Deposits in water should all be accessible now.

Performances:

General performances have been significantly improved as well as shadows quality.

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug where the walls would strangely repare themselves in some case but only visually.

Fixed a bug where the coins would not be gathered.

Fixed a bug where M.Ark would heal twice when reparing him.

Fixed a bug where addons from the initial chest (those around M.Ark at run startup) where not applied. It's now working.

Fixed the "Temporal chest perk". You can now keep up to 50 coins of your last run.

Fixed the "Stockpile perk". You will now start with 50 carbon.

Fixed the "Oh shiny rocks!" perk. You now get 20% more resources with it (blue crystals and carbon)

Fixed the "Money Express" perk. Coins will now give you 20% more.

Fixing a bug where creating a trap at the end of the exploration timer would make them disappear.

Fixed the healthbar of M.Ark in multiplayer (the shield part was not updating).

Fixed some bad timing in the boss skills.

Fixed a bug where you would revive an infinite number of time against the boss after buying a F.A.I.L device at the shop.

Fixed a bug where you would be cloned by M.Ark after using a F.A.I.L device bought at the shop.

At the end of the demo, you now come back to the lobby insteand of the end of demo screen.

Fixed a bug where you could have twice the same item in the shop.

And probably many more, like invisibile ones and some graphical tweaking here and there.

As usual, thanks everyone for you help and for you amazing support.



Kritter is more and more polished everyday because of you <3