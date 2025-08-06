Highly anticipated sequel features larger battles, advanced units, and a new campaign to lead humanity against hostile AI takeover

Stardock and Oxide Games today announced Ashes of the Singularity II, the highly anticipated sequel to the groundbreaking, massive-scale RTS that redefined real-time strategy gaming a decade ago. Set to release in 2026, exactly ten years after the original, the game invites players to engage in strategic battles of unprecedented scale, depth, and intensity.

In the original Ashes of the Singularity, players experienced revolutionary gameplay powered by the first-ever multi-core graphics engine capable of handling thousands of units simultaneously across maps the size of entire continents. The game's forward-thinking story envisioned a future dominated by sophisticated AI managing drone constructs to battle post-human factions for control over the solar system.

A decade later, the battle grows, with the humans of Earth having a say in their own destiny. In Ashes of the Singularity II, players command the United Earth Forces, a powerful human alliance forged between NATO, China, and Russia, determined to reclaim Earth’s territories—including Australia and Africa—as well as vital outposts on planets and moons across the solar system, all previously overtaken by relentless AI and formidable Post-Humans.

With a significantly expanded development team, Ashes of the Singularity II introduces an arsenal of advanced units and sophisticated gameplay mechanics. Players will experience greater strategic depth, intricate base-building dynamics, and intense skirmishes against intelligent computer opponents. A gripping story-driven campaign set in a chillingly familiar near-future landscape of 2031 ensures a captivating experience. Fans can also look forward to robust cooperative and competitive multiplayer modes.

“Ten years ago, we set a new, literal benchmark for RTS games with massive battles and groundbreaking technology," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock Entertainment. "With Ashes of the Singularity II, we’re raising the bar even higher, delivering strategic gameplay depth that RTS fans have always dreamed of.”

While the gameplay and the production values have greatly improved since the original, the most obvious change in the sequel is the third faction: The humans.

“Obviously, in the first game, the number one request was to have a human faction,” said Wardell. “Back then, we just couldn’t support having thousands of organic, walking, squishy people in the world and thus had to design in favor of machines. We’re really excited to bring the humans into the war and watch how they fare against the massive mechanical armies of the Substrate and PHC.”

Developed by Oxide Games, renowned for their technological innovation, and published by Stardock Entertainment, the company behind the acclaimed Sins of a Solar Empire series, Ashes of the Singularity II promises to elevate the RTS genre once again.