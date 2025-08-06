 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19499346 Edited 6 August 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes

  • Right-click no longer consumes resources in storage, it now transfers between backpack and shelter.
  • ESC now cancels dragging or movement path projection correctly.
  • Elder Tokens stored in shelters are now usable.
  • Fixed prologue dialogue getting stuck after the first playthrough.


Controls Rework

  • RMB hold + drag to pan the camera.
  • LMB hold + release to move and confirm tile path.
  • Reworked camera system: switch between Freelook and Character Follow modes (press Space to re-center).

Dialog Improvements

  • Clicking on dialogue now advances to the next line.

Environment

  • Reduced cloud size and count to improve map visibility.

Clarity & Tips

  • Info message when placing invalid items into pouch.
  • Updated turn objective text to highlight Hold F.

New tip panels:

  • Explains backpack vs. pouch consumption.
  • Explains how and what to equip to pouch.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3526291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link