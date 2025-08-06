- Right-click no longer consumes resources in storage, it now transfers between backpack and shelter.
- ESC now cancels dragging or movement path projection correctly.
- Elder Tokens stored in shelters are now usable.
- Fixed prologue dialogue getting stuck after the first playthrough.
Controls Rework
- RMB hold + drag to pan the camera.
- LMB hold + release to move and confirm tile path.
- Reworked camera system: switch between Freelook and Character Follow modes (press Space to re-center).
Dialog Improvements
- Clicking on dialogue now advances to the next line.
Environment
- Reduced cloud size and count to improve map visibility.
Clarity & Tips
- Info message when placing invalid items into pouch.
- Updated turn objective text to highlight Hold F.
New tip panels:
- Explains backpack vs. pouch consumption.
- Explains how and what to equip to pouch.
Changed files in this update