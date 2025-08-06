Hi!

Version 1.0 is here!

What's new:

Bugfixes

UI/UX improvements

Balance and progress changes

New version of Godot

Thanks everyone!

Now a few words about the past, present and future.

It was my first game on Steam.

I made all mistakes possible with marketing and the Steam algorithm. So sales are very low, and it is not possible to change it.

I got experience. The hard way.

I used AI for image generation and music because it is not possible for me to do such a project solo.

I don't like it. I don't like the process of making games with AI. Now I don't like AI in general. Soulless.

By the way, I didn't use AI for code ːsteamthumbsupː

Sorry if this game didn't meet your expectations.

It was hard to accept mistakes. But necessary to move forward.

Now I'm working on the next game with all this experience. Solo. No publisher. No AI. Smaller project.

I'll announce it everywhere. Next month, I guess.

Join my YouTube channel, so you don't miss the announcement trailer:

Thanks again!

To be continued...