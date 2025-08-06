Version 0.6.1 Patch Notes

Backgrounds Added

New Music

Mocking Jester

Achievements (Coming Soon)

Particle Effects

Big Lick Comic Con Winners

Bug Fixes

Fixed tooltips appearing on non-flipped cards.



Tooltips no longer display during the pause screen.



Right-clicking on X2 and X3 cards no longer crashes the game.



Fixed “No Moves Remaining” triggering in Zen mode with a hand full of special reward cards.



Cards now properly move to a discard pile when played or discarded. This is used in Zen mode to prevent duplicating cards by holding them in your hand during a reshuffle.



Fixed adjacency check error in Chapter 4, Room 20, Slot 5.



Fixed Survival mode load game crash caused by a missing timer value.



Fixed Survival mode always starting with 3 minutes after loading a game.



All gameplay stages and the main menu now feature backgrounds! These may continue to be refined and updated as we polish for release.Unique music has been added for the remaining Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 rooms that were previously missing it.Losing a combo now triggers the appearance of a jester who mocks you with his laughter.- Larger combo losses will now cause a world shake for dramatic effect.- The sound effect for a combo loss has been updated for extra sting.Achievements remain disabled from Big Lick Comic Con and for developer secrecy mwuahaha.The reward screen fireworks now include enhanced particle effects for a more dynamic celebration.The credits have been updated to include all winners of the “Beat TacoMonkeyGod’s 1 Suit Mode High Score” challenge.