6 August 2025 Build 19499026 Edited 6 August 2025 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Here's the changelog:

  • Fixed a bug where picking up a certain item triggered a cutscene.

  • Fixed a bug where you can open your HDev on the main menu when is not allowed.

  • Added props to the Ternion's map.

Changed files in this update

