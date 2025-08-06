 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19498907 Edited 6 August 2025 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠 Patch Notes - Version 1.8

New Features

Tutorial System Added

We've introduced in-game tutorials for both DM (Dungeon Master) Mode and Player Mode!

Bug Fixes
Token Deletion Bug

Fixed an issue where token deletion button would disappear

Token deletion is now more stable and reliable across different game states.

