🛠 Patch Notes - Version 1.8
New Features
Tutorial System Added
We've introduced in-game tutorials for both DM (Dungeon Master) Mode and Player Mode!
Bug Fixes
Token Deletion Bug
Fixed an issue where token deletion button would disappear
Token deletion is now more stable and reliable across different game states.
