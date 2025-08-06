Version 0.2.2.7 New Achievements & Bug Fixes

Updates:

Added Sprinkle wings to Bloobimization.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Woodcutters Season showing the incorrect drain amount.

Fixed Boss achievements using the wrong images.

Fixed Magic Spells UI slightly clipping.

Fixed Sacrifice animation not playing correctly.

Fixed an Issue with enemies not moving to Bloob, when bloob was in range or magic.

Fixed an Issue with Tracking when running out off traps the skill wouldn't correctly stop, causing auto potion & auto invocation to not trigger.

Fixed Auto Cooking not starting correctly if the player started cooking , then imediatley opened the cooking ui again.

Fixed Firemaking iterations not clearing when the player Prestiges the skill.