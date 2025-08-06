 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19498858 Edited 6 August 2025 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improved
- Added option where player can put themself as prefered jockey, trainer or stablehand. In practice this means that the player will now be able to manage a 5 horse stable without staff, this is a bit more realistic for small stables
- If you "take reigns" you will now be recorded as the jockey, instead of the jockey that was registered

Fixed
- If a jockey dies after horse has been registered with him/her, the jockey should automatically now be replaced
- Added ability to press offspring table to move to the horse, the same for the trainer, jockey and stablehand tables

