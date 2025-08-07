This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta Branch

If you encounter an increase in issues, we kindly ask you to stop using the Beta version and contact us via X (formerly Twitter), Discord, or other channels.



Fixed an issue where, after turning the ankle motion detection feature off, the foot did not register ground contact in some cases.

Fixed an issue where some text did not update immediately after changing the language settings.

Implemented a workaround for an issue where uninstalling the Shiftall Tracker (SteamVR driver) would fail in certain environments.

