7 August 2025 Build 19498814 Edited 7 August 2025 – 04:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Beta Branch
If you encounter an increase in issues, we kindly ask you to stop using the Beta version and contact us via X (formerly Twitter), Discord, or other channels.

Added

Changed

Deprecated

Removed

Fixed

  • Fixed an issue where, after turning the ankle motion detection feature off, the foot did not register ground contact in some cases.

  • Fixed an issue where some text did not update immediately after changing the language settings.

  • Implemented a workaround for an issue where uninstalling the Shiftall Tracker (SteamVR driver) would fail in certain environments.

Security

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19498814
Depot 3060771
