Did some game balance!



-Midas Touch appear chance from 15% to 20%

-Gilded Treasure ore spawn count from 40 to 50.

-Regular chest spawn chance from 0.5% to 0.6%.

-Made the campfire bigger. Also increases the collider size.

-Energy Drinker trigger chance from 6% to 7%.

-Inflate Burst now has the same trigger chance and effect time (3 sec) as Energy Drinker.

-Improved X Marks The Spot and the Explorer talent card.

-I also did some balancing on a few skill tree upgrade prices. Slightly increased a few and slightly decreased a few prices.

