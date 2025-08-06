 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19498721 Edited 6 August 2025 – 13:19:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Did some game balance!

-Midas Touch appear chance from 15% to 20%
-Gilded Treasure ore spawn count from 40 to 50.
-Regular chest spawn chance from 0.5% to 0.6%.
-Made the campfire bigger. Also increases the collider size.
-Energy Drinker trigger chance from 6% to 7%.
-Inflate Burst now has the same trigger chance and effect time (3 sec) as Energy Drinker.
-Improved X Marks The Spot and the Explorer talent card.
-I also did some balancing on a few skill tree upgrade prices. Slightly increased a few and slightly decreased a few prices.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3769131
  • Loading history…
DLC 3862020 Depot 3769132
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link