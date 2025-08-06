Did some game balance!
-Midas Touch appear chance from 15% to 20%
-Gilded Treasure ore spawn count from 40 to 50.
-Regular chest spawn chance from 0.5% to 0.6%.
-Made the campfire bigger. Also increases the collider size.
-Energy Drinker trigger chance from 6% to 7%.
-Inflate Burst now has the same trigger chance and effect time (3 sec) as Energy Drinker.
-Improved X Marks The Spot and the Explorer talent card.
-I also did some balancing on a few skill tree upgrade prices. Slightly increased a few and slightly decreased a few prices.
Patch #4
Update notes via Steam Community
