NEW

- A third weapon slot has been added.

- The default shortcut key for equipping is the ‘5’ key.

Changed

- The existing ‘5’ key hotbar has been changed to the shortcut key for the newly added weapon slot.

- In response to user requests, the name of the Wapiti Deer has been changed to Milu Deer.

- As a result of the name change, related in-game settings have also been updated.

Fixed

- The Vital Shot text error has been fixed.