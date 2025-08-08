Here is a a video that shows you how to get started with SI BB!
13.1.8 is Released -- With a Surprise!
Update notes via Steam Community
In this release support was added for Sports Illustrated Baseball (SI BB) -- a card and dice game created in the early 70's!! This addition is free and the digital cards automatically appear in the user interface. Currently only the 1970 season is available, but more seasons will be added this year. A big thanks to the SI BB community for the help and support with this project!

Here is a a video that shows you how to get started with SI BB!
