Changed
Updated Raptor utility slot placement
Less water splash spamming
Suggestion to change the game difficulty now only gets triggered after 3 consecutive losses
Removed shop restock button
Improved save game recovery through cloud save
Native resolution setting now has '(native)' appended
Fixed
Heckles can no longer stop the game from loading
Heckle loadout screen no longer breaks in some cases
Fullscreen toggle now works properly
Resolution setting no longer resets to native resolution
Changing resolution now also works when not doing it directly after launching the game
Native resolution setting will now always set the resolution correctly
Native resolution label no longer shows incorrect resolution sometimes
Native resolution setting is no longer in the wrong position in the dropdown
Previously selected resolution, if not in the default resolutions, will no longer appear at the bottom
