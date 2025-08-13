Changed

Native resolution setting now has '(native)' appended

Suggestion to change the game difficulty now only gets triggered after 3 consecutive losses

Fixed

Heckles can no longer stop the game from loading

Heckle loadout screen no longer breaks in some cases

Fullscreen toggle now works properly

Resolution setting no longer resets to native resolution

Changing resolution now also works when not doing it directly after launching the game

Native resolution setting will now always set the resolution correctly

Native resolution label no longer shows incorrect resolution sometimes

Native resolution setting is no longer in the wrong position in the dropdown