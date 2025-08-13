 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19498353 Edited 13 August 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changed

  • Updated Raptor utility slot placement

  • Less water splash spamming

  • Suggestion to change the game difficulty now only gets triggered after 3 consecutive losses

  • Removed shop restock button

  • Improved save game recovery through cloud save

  • Native resolution setting now has '(native)' appended

Fixed

  • Heckles can no longer stop the game from loading

  • Heckle loadout screen no longer breaks in some cases

  • Fullscreen toggle now works properly

  • Resolution setting no longer resets to native resolution

  • Changing resolution now also works when not doing it directly after launching the game

  • Native resolution setting will now always set the resolution correctly

  • Native resolution label no longer shows incorrect resolution sometimes

  • Native resolution setting is no longer in the wrong position in the dropdown

  • Previously selected resolution, if not in the default resolutions, will no longer appear at the bottom

Changed files in this update

Windows Battle Cruisers Depot Windows Depot 955872
  • Loading history…
