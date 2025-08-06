Hey, everyone! This patch mostly improves the tutorialization and readability of some key mechanics. Also, Execution has been tweaked to allow for more Executions against bigger enemies!

Game Improvements

Tutorial revamped to be shorter and more dynamic;

The statues at the Arena Hub now display a list of every Reward Type ;

The Arena Hub UI now displays the Challenge type of challenge encounters;

Vastly improved the visual feedback of the Envy Sin 's Bloodsteal effect;

Adjusted enemy spawn positions in Hallowed Circle and Wicked Clearing , in order to avoid enemies getting stuck at the arena limit;

Precise Shot targetting improvements;

Spikes now appear to deal damage before combat begins (don't worry, this damage is only visual!);

Balance Adjustments

The Execution threshold is now percentage-based: it now scales to 15% of an enemy's max Blood, for a maximum of 10 Blood;

Fixes

Glutinous Escape mission not triggering correctly;

Inventory not being able to open in some situations;

Unusual infinite Dash bug when 'Hold Attack to repeat' is on;

Thanks for all the support, everyone, and please leave a Steam review if you can!

Have a nice day!

-Dan