Hey everyone, we have some big news!



We are changing the name of the game from We Need No Kings to Mercantisle! Alongside this we are also giving the Steam art a new coat of paint, and have made a shiny new logo. We felt that it better represented the game to people who otherwise have no information about it (also to match our growing number of in-game puns).



Hope this doesn't cause too much confusion, and Happy Islanding!

-Sailor Sam