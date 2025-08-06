bilibili

OK1- Add some new skills adapted to the battlefield

OK2- Fix the occasional display disorder of the battlefield on the main interface

OK3- Fix the issue where all effects of the Terrain Expert skill are 叠加生效 (cumulatively taking effect)

OK4- Adjust some copywriting descriptions

OK5- Fix the error caused by clicking the vassal interface again without refreshing after allowing a vassal to become independent

OK6- Fix the problem where lords below the king rank in the tavern can sign vassal contracts

OK7- Adjust the damage algorithm for ranged units

OK8- Combat commands

OK9- Highlight keywords in some tutorial descriptions

OK10- Add an additional 50 workers as a reward after completing the private estate tutorial

OK11- Correct keyword errors in the Chinese and English descriptions of the tutorial

OK12- For mercenary units: Morale -40% (minimum 1), Attack Efficiency -10%

OK13- Add a tutorial switch for the first-time opening of the settings interface, which is enabled by default

OK14- Optimize the tactics interface: the tactical responsibility setting interface for players will be displayed at the top during attacks and at the bottom during defense

OK15- Fix some war events not triggering due to relationship logic errors

OK16- Add kill descriptions for defensive buildings

OK17- Military attribute: +1 morale for every 5 points (changed from every 3 points)

OK18- When a unit is attacked, morale decreases by 1 for every 20% loss of current personnel

OK19- Replace the loop sound effect of the battle background

OK20- Defensive fortifications

OK21- Adjust all modified data related to morale

OK22- Unit morale +1 for every 2 levels of the unit

OK23- Fix the issue where defensive arrow towers were not taking effect

OK24- Unit tactical arrangements and display of related enemy tactics

OK25- Fix the problem where the health of a custom lord is based on the replaced lord

OK26- Remove functions related to naval warfare

OK27- Fix the frequent rebellions in the Eastern Roman Empire

OK28- Fix the issue where underage player characters or those with the eunuch trait could make female prisoners pregnant in prison

OK29- Fix a data issue with serfs, where initializing data was incorrectly used, leading to problems with food production

OK30- Fix the UI incompatibility issue when viewing other lords' units with the latest UI

OK31- Fix the possibility of triggering the blessing event again after a blessing is completed

OK32- Fix the disordered display of traits in the study

OK33- Characters imprisoned in jail cannot participate in competitions

OK34- The higher the unit level, the more difficult it is to reinforce: -10% personnel reinforcement rate per level. At level 10, only 10% of the reinforcement rate remains

OK35- Fix the subsequent issues caused by the Holy Roman Empire allowing simultaneous selection of "joining the empire" and other contracts

OK36- Fix the non-effective issues of "+5 standing army capacity limit after 1200 AD" and "+5 growth for citizens"

OK37- Allow the king title of the Holy Roman Empire to be added as well