6 August 2025 Build 19498254 Edited 6 August 2025 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

bilibili

Current Version

Dev test To Default and New

B2025.8.6

  • OK1- Add some new skills adapted to the battlefield

  • OK2- Fix the occasional display disorder of the battlefield on the main interface

  • OK3- Fix the issue where all effects of the Terrain Expert skill are 叠加生效 (cumulatively taking effect)

  • OK4- Adjust some copywriting descriptions

  • OK5- Fix the error caused by clicking the vassal interface again without refreshing after allowing a vassal to become independent

  • OK6- Fix the problem where lords below the king rank in the tavern can sign vassal contracts

  • OK7- Adjust the damage algorithm for ranged units

  • OK8- Combat commands

  • OK9- Highlight keywords in some tutorial descriptions

  • OK10- Add an additional 50 workers as a reward after completing the private estate tutorial

  • OK11- Correct keyword errors in the Chinese and English descriptions of the tutorial

  • OK12- For mercenary units: Morale -40% (minimum 1), Attack Efficiency -10%

  • OK13- Add a tutorial switch for the first-time opening of the settings interface, which is enabled by default

  • OK14- Optimize the tactics interface: the tactical responsibility setting interface for players will be displayed at the top during attacks and at the bottom during defense

  • OK15- Fix some war events not triggering due to relationship logic errors

  • OK16- Add kill descriptions for defensive buildings

  • OK17- Military attribute: +1 morale for every 5 points (changed from every 3 points)

  • OK18- When a unit is attacked, morale decreases by 1 for every 20% loss of current personnel

  • OK19- Replace the loop sound effect of the battle background

  • OK20- Defensive fortifications

  • OK21- Adjust all modified data related to morale

  • OK22- Unit morale +1 for every 2 levels of the unit

  • OK23- Fix the issue where defensive arrow towers were not taking effect

  • OK24- Unit tactical arrangements and display of related enemy tactics

  • OK25- Fix the problem where the health of a custom lord is based on the replaced lord

  • OK26- Remove functions related to naval warfare

  • OK27- Fix the frequent rebellions in the Eastern Roman Empire

  • OK28- Fix the issue where underage player characters or those with the eunuch trait could make female prisoners pregnant in prison

  • OK29- Fix a data issue with serfs, where initializing data was incorrectly used, leading to problems with food production

  • OK30- Fix the UI incompatibility issue when viewing other lords' units with the latest UI

  • OK31- Fix the possibility of triggering the blessing event again after a blessing is completed

  • OK32- Fix the disordered display of traits in the study

  • OK33- Characters imprisoned in jail cannot participate in competitions

  • OK34- The higher the unit level, the more difficult it is to reinforce: -10% personnel reinforcement rate per level. At level 10, only 10% of the reinforcement rate remains

  • OK35- Fix the subsequent issues caused by the Holy Roman Empire allowing simultaneous selection of "joining the empire" and other contracts

  • OK36- Fix the non-effective issues of "+5 standing army capacity limit after 1200 AD" and "+5 growth for citizens"

  • OK37- Allow the king title of the Holy Roman Empire to be added as well

  • OK38- Fix the incorrect display of the "Request Collectibles" button

