Test Branch 1.0.79055 Test 2025-08-06
Design
Adad-Guppi and Ramesses II cannot die for the first 50 years (Wonders and Dynasties)
Programming
Improved AI movement plans on congested maps
New game loading screen no longer waits for the prehistory to finish, improving load times on fast machines
Better handling of modded XML paths on Windows
Bugs Fixed
Fixed some game editor actions not working when it's not the active player's turn
Fixed AI building too many forts and in bad locations
Fixed incorrect AI danger calculations
Fixed Caravan animation being affected by "Follow AI moves" setting
Fixes to Multiple Continents map script
Fixed trigger text for some city culture events
Fixed assign governor tooltip showing incorrect opinion change
Fixed some duplicate titles in cloud email notifications
Fixed Kingship god icon positioning (Wrath of Gods)
Changed depots in test branch