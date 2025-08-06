 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19498246 Edited 6 August 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Test Branch 1.0.79055 Test 2025-08-06

Design

  • Adad-Guppi and Ramesses II cannot die for the first 50 years (Wonders and Dynasties)

Programming

  • Improved AI movement plans on congested maps

  • New game loading screen no longer waits for the prehistory to finish, improving load times on fast machines

  • Better handling of modded XML paths on Windows

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed some game editor actions not working when it's not the active player's turn

  • Fixed AI building too many forts and in bad locations

  • Fixed incorrect AI danger calculations

  • Fixed Caravan animation being affected by "Follow AI moves" setting

  • Fixes to Multiple Continents map script

  • Fixed trigger text for some city culture events

  • Fixed assign governor tooltip showing incorrect opinion change

  • Fixed some duplicate titles in cloud email notifications

  • Fixed Kingship god icon positioning (Wrath of Gods)

