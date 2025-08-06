 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19498165 Edited 6 August 2025 – 13:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Game End Board Shower

On the end game stats screen you can now press "Show Board" if you want to have a look at your final board

UI Enlarged

The cards in the market and in your deck have been enlarged by a small amount. Still looking for better ways to show the card text better for people playing on smaller devices but this should help at least a little bit

Steam connection update

Updated the Steam connection which may help with stability issues connecting to Steam Achievements and cloud saves for users that had issues with it. If you are still having issues please say hi in the discord

Bug fixes

Coral now copies Juicebox with the Countdown of the token
Upgraded Strawberry Pie now goes off before your badgers attack, allowing it to feed them for you
Contractor now waits for factory to create it's level 1's
Fixed some Mirage bugs, but can't guarantee they're all gone.

Changed files in this update

