Game End Board Shower On the end game stats screen you can now press "Show Board" if you want to have a look at your final board



UI Enlarged The cards in the market and in your deck have been enlarged by a small amount. Still looking for better ways to show the card text better for people playing on smaller devices but this should help at least a little bit



Steam connection update Updated the Steam connection which may help with stability issues connecting to Steam Achievements and cloud saves for users that had issues with it. If you are still having issues please say hi in the discord



Bug fixes Coral now copies Juicebox with the Countdown of the token

Upgraded Strawberry Pie now goes off before your badgers attack, allowing it to feed them for you

Contractor now waits for factory to create it's level 1's

Fixed some Mirage bugs, but can't guarantee they're all gone.