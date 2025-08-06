Throughout the past few months I have been working on internal improvements to Magitech Requiem's core foundations, in order to achieve more flexibility and the ability to implement more complex systems. Today I'm releasing a preview release so that there's a smoother transition to the new overhauled version in the works. Being a preview, this means things are even more weird and prototype-y than usual, so keep that in mind.

Core Changes:

NOTE: Unfortunately some internal changes are incompatible with old saves. You will need to reallocate your levels and set your loadout again, when loading from a prior version.

Your perks, weapons, and abilities/magitech are now items that are stored in an inventory. This replaces the old logic where they were simply just IDs. You will have the ability (mainly in later versions) to use, drop, discard, and pick up various trinkets, and drop-trade other players.

The damage system has been overhauled. Damage now has one or more types, and entities have absorption against them. Put simply this means the game now supports the functionality of having an enemy that is resistant to physical damage but weak to fire, for example. This applies to the player as well, and I am researching different ways in which equipment could be added to the game, such as armor.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements have been implemented.

What's Next?

The above changes are only a small part of what has been worked on behind the scenes. Internally I have been working on dialogue and cutscene systems, as well as compiling my ideas for the lore. The main release of a0.3.0 (i.e the non-preview release) will contain an intro segment showcasing these new features.

Full Changelog: