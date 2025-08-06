Throughout the past few months I have been working on internal improvements to Magitech Requiem's core foundations, in order to achieve more flexibility and the ability to implement more complex systems. Today I'm releasing a preview release so that there's a smoother transition to the new overhauled version in the works. Being a preview, this means things are even more weird and prototype-y than usual, so keep that in mind.
Core Changes:
NOTE: Unfortunately some internal changes are incompatible with old saves. You will need to reallocate your levels and set your loadout again, when loading from a prior version.
Your perks, weapons, and abilities/magitech are now items that are stored in an inventory. This replaces the old logic where they were simply just IDs. You will have the ability (mainly in later versions) to use, drop, discard, and pick up various trinkets, and drop-trade other players.
The damage system has been overhauled. Damage now has one or more types, and entities have absorption against them. Put simply this means the game now supports the functionality of having an enemy that is resistant to physical damage but weak to fire, for example. This applies to the player as well, and I am researching different ways in which equipment could be added to the game, such as armor.
Various bug fixes and stability improvements have been implemented.
What's Next?
The above changes are only a small part of what has been worked on behind the scenes. Internally I have been working on dialogue and cutscene systems, as well as compiling my ideas for the lore. The main release of a0.3.0 (i.e the non-preview release) will contain an intro segment showcasing these new features.
Full Changelog:
Equippables, perks, and magitech in the inventory have been refactored. They are now internally 'ItemInstance' which uses a new system.
Added inventory submenu to the builds menu.
Added ability to use, drop, discard, and pick-up items. For this preview version, the GSP acts as the test item with these functions.
Damage has been refactored to be based on types rather than flat values. The types are as follows (some are not present in-game atm):
PHYSICAL
Standard
Ballistic
Sharp
Blunt
ELEMENTAL
Heat
Cold
Electric
ASPECT
Light
Dark
The strength attribute now increases physical defense.
The intelligence attribute now increases elemental defense.
All current firearms now deal Ballistic damage, except for the Gauss Rifle, which deals Standard damage.
Darklight now deals Light and Dark damage.
Earthquake now deals Blunt and Heat damage.
Volatile Metaphysik now deals Standard and Heat damage.
Enemies now deal various types of damage. The projectiles are currently Ballistic. Enemies are now weak or resistant to various forms of damage. The numbers aren't massive for now, to not make it too convoluted. Typically, big things are resistant to physical, and 'magic' things are resistant to elemental. The reverse is typically true for weaknesses.
Spitters and Mages are now weak to stun (+50% duration).
Further made firearms more accurate, and reduced base pellet spread of shotguns.
Spez-12 and Ultra 91 are now more accurate overall.
The visuals of the HUD have been improved with custom shaders.
Various UI adjustments.
Fixed issue where composite rebinding (i.e WASD) didn't function correctly and would lock the game.
Fixed issue where cancelling rebinding would show an error popup.
Fixed rare issue where the first time a sound was played, it could be bizarrely loud and/or distorted.
Fixed issue where the Mage and Spitter enemy types would continue their projectile attacks when stunned.
Fixed missing Spanish translation for a popup.
Improved the backup save function, such that it is less likely to be corrupted in the event of crashes or similar issues.
In the loadout menu, the stats subpanel now displays changes from your perks (i.e, with Juggernaut you will visibly have 20% more HP).
Improved materials.
Improved chat visibility and fixed a few bugs related to the chat system.
Slightly optimised HUD code.
Many other internal changes.
Updated Unity from 2022.3.61f1 to 2022.3.62f1.
Changed files in this update