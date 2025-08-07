🔧 Version 1.1 – Clarity, Control & Better UX

🌟 Highlights

Lighting improvements on multiple maps – we heard your feedback about dark areas, and they should now be much easier to read.

Evolutions can now be skipped – if the offered upgrades don't fit your strategy, just pass them!

New tutorial added for the Camp event.

A reminder tutorial now appears if you haven't merged towers for a while.

Purchasing consumables with a full inventory now shows a proper error message.

⚔️ Gameplay & Balance

Dark Essence from monster kills reduced by 50%, but rewards from map spawns increased to compensate.

All ability-based items reworked: now deal fixed base damage that scales with character stats, instead of percent-based damage.

Event items can now be sold like normal items.

Moon and sun phase counter added for Celestial Seer.

added for Celestial Seer. Boss abilities now have visual effects to help communicate when they’re casting something impactful.

🌀 Endless Mode

After each night cycle, players will now see a button allowing them to end the Endless Mode run and return to menu.

🐛 Fixes & UI Polish

Fixed wave display bug on the Next Wave panel.

Fixed incorrect ability description for Circus Clown.

. Rewritten monster descriptions for better clarity.

General improvements to tooltips and interface polish.

Minor bug fixes and visual tweaks across the game.

🔮 In Progress: Full Rebalance

Thank you for all the feedback and support! This update focuses on improving clarity, giving players more control, and polishing core systems and interactions.We're actively working on a complete rebalance of the game — including tower strength, enemy scaling, item impact, and more. This will be released in a future update. Stay tuned for details!Thank you for playingand helping us shape the future of the game!