🔧 Version 1.1 – Clarity, Control & Better UX

🔧 Version 1.1 – Clarity, Control & Better UXThank you for all the feedback and support! This update focuses on improving clarity, giving players more control, and polishing core systems and interactions.
🌟 Highlights
- Lighting improvements on multiple maps – we heard your feedback about dark areas, and they should now be much easier to read.
- Evolutions can now be skipped – if the offered upgrades don’t fit your strategy, just pass them!
- New tutorial added for the Camp event.
- A reminder tutorial now appears if you haven’t merged towers for a while.
- Purchasing consumables with a full inventory now shows a proper error message.
⚔️ Gameplay & Balance
- Dark Essence from monster kills reduced by 50%, but rewards from map spawns increased to compensate.
- All ability-based items reworked: now deal fixed base damage that scales with character stats, instead of percent-based damage.
- Event items can now be sold like normal items.
- Moon and sun phase counter added for Celestial Seer.
- Boss abilities now have visual effects to help communicate when they’re casting something impactful.
🌀 Endless Mode
- After each night cycle, players will now see a button allowing them to end the Endless Mode run and return to menu.
🐛 Fixes & UI Polish
- Fixed wave display bug on the Next Wave panel.
- Fixed incorrect ability description for Circus Clown.
- Rewritten monster descriptions for better clarity.
- General improvements to tooltips and interface polish.
- Minor bug fixes and visual tweaks across the game.
🔮 In Progress: Full RebalanceWe're actively working on a complete rebalance of the game — including tower strength, enemy scaling, item impact, and more. This will be released in a future update. Stay tuned for details!
Thank you for playing RogueCraft and helping us shape the future of the game!
Changed files in this update