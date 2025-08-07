 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19498079 Edited 7 August 2025 – 13:39:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 Version 1.1 – Clarity, Control & Better UX

Thank you for all the feedback and support! This update focuses on improving clarity, giving players more control, and polishing core systems and interactions.

🌟 Highlights

  • Lighting improvements on multiple maps – we heard your feedback about dark areas, and they should now be much easier to read.
  • Evolutions can now be skipped – if the offered upgrades don’t fit your strategy, just pass them!
  • New tutorial added for the Camp event.
  • A reminder tutorial now appears if you haven’t merged towers for a while.
  • Purchasing consumables with a full inventory now shows a proper error message.

⚔️ Gameplay & Balance

  • Dark Essence from monster kills reduced by 50%, but rewards from map spawns increased to compensate.
  • All ability-based items reworked: now deal fixed base damage that scales with character stats, instead of percent-based damage.
  • Event items can now be sold like normal items.
  • Moon and sun phase counter added for Celestial Seer.
  • Boss abilities now have visual effects to help communicate when they’re casting something impactful.

🌀 Endless Mode

  • After each night cycle, players will now see a button allowing them to end the Endless Mode run and return to menu.

🐛 Fixes & UI Polish

  • Fixed wave display bug on the Next Wave panel.
  • Fixed incorrect ability description for Circus Clown.
  • Rewritten monster descriptions for better clarity.
  • General improvements to tooltips and interface polish.
  • Minor bug fixes and visual tweaks across the game.

🔮 In Progress: Full Rebalance

We're actively working on a complete rebalance of the game — including tower strength, enemy scaling, item impact, and more. This will be released in a future update. Stay tuned for details!

Thank you for playing RogueCraft and helping us shape the future of the game!

