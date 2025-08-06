🎵 Battle Music Overhaul is Live!

・Combat now features new randomized battle tracks for a fresh feel each fight making use of Japanese taiko drums.

・Also added: New classroom and study background music to keep things chill when you’re not slaying monsters.



🧪 Expect more audio variety and polish in future updates!



🧴 Mana Potion Now Available!

Running out of mana?

・You can now buy Mana Potions 「マナポーション」 at the Harbor Shop 「港屋」, because fighting without spells just isn’t fair.



📝 Some JLPT N4 Quizzes Added to the Classroom

You can now earn money by answering N4-level Japanese questions in class!

・Currently a small set, but the system is in place for more levels in future builds

・Great starting point to grow your knowledge and your wallet!



💬 Got suggestions?

Chat on Discord, you’ll find the link in the PLAYNESE Main Menu or right here on the Steam page.



またすぐね！

Light ☀️