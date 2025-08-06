 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19498037 Edited 6 August 2025 – 13:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🎵 Battle Music Overhaul is Live!
・Combat now features new randomized battle tracks for a fresh feel each fight making use of Japanese taiko drums.
・Also added: New classroom and study background music to keep things chill when you’re not slaying monsters.

🧪 Expect more audio variety and polish in future updates!

🧴 Mana Potion Now Available!
Running out of mana?
・You can now buy Mana Potions 「マナポーション」 at the Harbor Shop 「港屋」, because fighting without spells just isn’t fair.

📝 Some JLPT N4 Quizzes Added to the Classroom
You can now earn money by answering N4-level Japanese questions in class!
・Currently a small set, but the system is in place for more levels in future builds
・Great starting point to grow your knowledge and your wallet!

💬 Got suggestions?
Chat on Discord, you’ll find the link in the PLAYNESE Main Menu or right here on the Steam page.

またすぐね！
Light ☀️

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3764891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link