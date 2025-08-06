 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19497996
Update notes via Steam Community
-CPU Side Optimizations
-Fixed NPCs ignoring dialogue and running away
-Fixed animals teleporting after ragdoll
-Fixed limb outlines staying behind at times
-Exchanged Button prompt texts to Icons.
-Debuffed thrown item damage
-Fixed thrown items instantly knocking down creatures

Depot 2352761
