6 August 2025 Build 19497857 Edited 6 August 2025 – 12:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
With Update 1.0.1.4 we ware fixing piercing blow and cyclic might scaling and adding in some further improvements.
Thanks for your amazing support and for playing our game <3

Major Changes and Improvements

  • Improved cyclic might visual effect
  • Improved shard of change tooltip description
  • Piercing Blow Stacks now add further effects in attack direction instead of starting adding new effects in the opposite attack direction


Bugfixes

  • Fixed a potential crash when assigning a skill point on very large skilltrees
  • Fixed cyclic might melee attack not scaling with attackspeed
  • Fixed piercing blow melee attack not scaling with skill stacks

You are invited to join our official discord. Chat with fellow SfL Players, discuss builds, the new content update or just hang out with us.

