Major Changes and Improvements
- Improved cyclic might visual effect
- Improved shard of change tooltip description
- Piercing Blow Stacks now add further effects in attack direction instead of starting adding new effects in the opposite attack direction
Bugfixes
- Fixed a potential crash when assigning a skill point on very large skilltrees
- Fixed cyclic might melee attack not scaling with attackspeed
- Fixed piercing blow melee attack not scaling with skill stacks
