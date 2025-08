Major Changes and Improvements

Improved cyclic might visual effect



Improved shard of change tooltip description



Piercing Blow Stacks now add further effects in attack direction instead of starting adding new effects in the opposite attack direction



Bugfixes

Fixed a potential crash when assigning a skill point on very large skilltrees



Fixed cyclic might melee attack not scaling with attackspeed



Fixed piercing blow melee attack not scaling with skill stacks



With Update 1.0.1.4 we ware fixing piercing blow and cyclic might scaling and adding in some further improvements.Thanks for your amazing support and for playing our game <3