6 August 2025 Build 19497785 Edited 6 August 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This one’s for the tacticians!

0.57.0 introduces new formations and the first iteration of player roles, with unique mentalities that shape how your team behaves on the pitch.

There’s also been a lot of work under the hood: smarter AI, tighter controls, cleaner animations. The kind of stuff you feel more than see.

Check out the latest on Alpha.

Build GOALS with us.

Highlights:

  • Improved through passes, lofted pass/cross trajectories, and pass selection.

  • Tuned movement, shooting, ball speed and skill moves.

  • Tweaked second player press, call player short, interceptions, and open goal aim assist.

  • Reworked blocking with new movement and animations.

  • Faster stumbles, and tweaked shoulder barge.

  • Offensive and defensive AI is now more coordinated and positionally aware.

  • Player roles added, with a set of special mentalities.

  • Three new formations added.

  • Tweaked gameplay cameras.

Player Roles:

Full list of patch notes can be found on our website.

Jump in, test it out, and let us know how it feels. See you on the pitch!

