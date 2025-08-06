 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19497769
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where figures were listed incorrectly on the Storage Board.

Added new resolution options in the settings.

Added an on/off toggle for ambient sounds in the settings panel.

Fixed a bug where clicking on a price tag would reset the price.

