We have now released version 1.316.
New Feature:
- We've modified the system to store voice folder contents from the Material folder in localization.dat.
Previously, in games with voice acting, voices were unconditionally stored in data.dts.
However, when localization is enabled, voices for each language are now stored in localization.dat.
This change helps prevent data.dts from becoming excessively large as multilingual support expands.
- Added getParameterValue and getConditionValue methods to the script's Aggregation object.
In addition to "Effective Targets" data, you can now retrieve "Parameter Conditions".
- Added character illustration changing functionality to the official plugin face-changeclass.js.
- Added WEAPONTYPE to the script's IconDecorationType.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where deleting map chips from "Look Up Resources" would leave residual data in the map tree.
- Fixed a bug where "Crt Direct Finisher" in "Cut-in" wouldn't activate when "Battle Motions" were missing.
- Fixed a bug where drawUnitSet method could only accept indices up to a maximum of 4.
- Fixed a bug where getCurrentMapInfo().getMapColorIndex() couldn't return values greater than 2.
- Fixed a bug in the official plugin custom-itemcolor.js where color changes weren't being applied.
- Fixed a bug where the GraphicsDecoration object's setLargeSize method ignored the second argument.
Changed files in this update