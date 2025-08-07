Hey Riders,

It's new music time and we've got something that's sure to bring the fun(ghi)!

Psytrance pioneers Infected Mushroom bring their iconic sound to Synth Riders in a brand-new music pack!

Three of the band’s most electrifying tracks have been transformed into unforgettable and infectious beatmaps:

🎵 Tracklist:

I Wish

Black Velvet (feat. Ninet Tayeb)

Becoming Insane

Since forming in 1996, Infected Mushroom has reshaped the electronic music scene with their fusion of psytrance, industrial, and dreamlike sonic textures.

There’s always shroom for more music and we guarantee this pack will grow on you! (Okay, we’ll stop now…) Check out the playthrough of Becoming Insane below:



Bugfixes & Improvements