Hey Riders,
It's new music time and we've got something that's sure to bring the fun(ghi)!
Psytrance pioneers Infected Mushroom bring their iconic sound to Synth Riders in a brand-new music pack!
Three of the band’s most electrifying tracks have been transformed into unforgettable and infectious beatmaps:
🎵 Tracklist:
I Wish
Black Velvet (feat. Ninet Tayeb)
Becoming Insane
Since forming in 1996, Infected Mushroom has reshaped the electronic music scene with their fusion of psytrance, industrial, and dreamlike sonic textures.
There’s always shroom for more music and we guarantee this pack will grow on you! (Okay, we’ll stop now…) Check out the playthrough of Becoming Insane below:
Bugfixes & Improvements
Adjusted In-Game News to make sure titles wrap correctly.,
Repositioned Left Panel elements for Stages etc. while using "The Room" home stage.,
Improved support for offline DLC play for Quest.,
Fixed an issue preventing bHaptics setting from saving on PlayStation.,
Twitch control panel no longer incorrectly shows in Multiplayer on Quest and PlayStation.,
Fixed an issue on Steam where setting Display Camera > OFF and Effect Display > Particles > Screen Only would still show particles in headset.,
Experience preloader and fade sphere behave correctly with third person camera perspectives on Steam and PlayStation.
Changed files in this update