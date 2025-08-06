Added a prompt on starting a new game giving players the option to turn music on

We've turned music off by default due to a content ID error that's causing copyright strikes on platforms like Twitch and YouTube. That way, anyone who wants to play with music can easily turn it on while players streaming or capturing for Twitch/YouTube won't have their videos muted or demonetised.

When this issue is resolved, we'll turn music back on by default. YouTube is already fixed, so we're well on our way! Twitch is next.

If you've had a video muted or demonetised, please send a message with a link to the affected video(s) to support@surgentstudios.com.







[*] Dead Take Official Streaming PermissionYou have full permission to stream, record, and monetise videos of Dead Take, including all in-game music.We are the creators and rights holders of the soundtrack. If you receive a copyright claim or muted content notice (e.g. on YouTube or Twitch), it is likely due to automatic detection through music fingerprinting services.We are in the process of removing the soundtrack from all such systems so this will not happen in the future.In the meantime, you may dispute the claim citing the following:“I have permission from the rights holder to use this music.”You can also include the URL for this post as part of your verification.Thank you for your support! We are so appreciative of your streams and videos.- The Surgent Team