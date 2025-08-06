Hello Preppers!

The day we've all been waiting for is here... Almost.

Tomorrow, the world is finally ending for real and we are beyond excited to share this monumental milestone with you all! It will be a big day, and we have a huge surprise in store for you as well.

However, the end is really just the beginning - we are planning to expand and refine this cooperative calamity with more guns, characters, perks, gun mods, missions, expeditions, enemies, mutations, bosses, secrets, challenges, cosmetics and much more, for as long as you are with us on the journey!

To help keep track of what's to come, we are introducing a roadmap where we will highlight which major additions are in the pipeline for the upcoming updates. The roadmap is "living" meaning it will be changed and updated continuously throughout development.

As you already know, we are cultivating a world-class community of the most welcoming and friendly survivalists over on Discord. Join this server to find players for your games, share tips and tricks or give feedback and share your ideas based on your experience with the game...

See you all tomorrow!

XOXO

Game Swing