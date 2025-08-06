Update V 0.3.8 is now available!

DLC - SUPPORTER PACK

- Added Vending Machine- 6 skins available for the Vending Machine- Addition of a water fountain- Added a statue- Adding a plant (For everyone)- Added manufacturing components to the workbench- Added distributor in the construction book- Added the water fountain and statue to the building book- Added the plant in the construction book- Game map modification ( Desert plant, panel, sand dune, texture )- Added a component for the vending machine- Added a component for the water fountain- Added a component for the statue[Modification]- Increased NPC movement speed 120cm/s => 200cm/s- Fix of tutorial 18 in English- Correct key referencing for tutorial 15- Translation fix for the word “advanced card” in Junior- Text fix for empty crates in hand- Corrected display of missing resources for the “tank” component for the juice maker- Translation of the vending machine- Translation of the vending machine, plant, fountain, and statue in the building book- Translation of the components- Translation of the word reticule in the menu- Translation of the spray paint interface- Savegame the vending machine- Savegame the fountain- Savegame the statue- Savegame the plant- Savegame the components