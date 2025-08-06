Update V 0.3.8 is now available!
DLC - SUPPORTER PACK
[Add]
- Added Vending Machine
- 6 skins available for the Vending Machine
- Addition of a water fountain
- Added a statue
- Adding a plant (For everyone)
- Added manufacturing components to the workbench
- Added distributor in the construction book
- Added the water fountain and statue to the building book
- Added the plant in the construction book
- Game map modification ( Desert plant, panel, sand dune, texture )
- Added a component for the vending machine
- Added a component for the water fountain
- Added a component for the statue
[Modification]
- Increased NPC movement speed 120cm/s => 200cm/s
[Fix]
- Fix of tutorial 18 in English
- Correct key referencing for tutorial 15
- Translation fix for the word “advanced card” in Junior
- Text fix for empty crates in hand
- Corrected display of missing resources for the “tank” component for the juice maker
[Translation]
- Translation of the vending machine
- Translation of the vending machine, plant, fountain, and statue in the building book
- Translation of the components
- Translation of the word reticule in the menu
- Translation of the spray paint interface
[Savegames]
- Savegame the vending machine
- Savegame the fountain
- Savegame the statue
- Savegame the plant
- Savegame the components
Changed files in this update