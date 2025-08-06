 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 6 August 2025 Build 19497262 Edited 6 August 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update V 0.3.8 is now available!


DLC - SUPPORTER PACK





[Add]

- Added Vending Machine




- 6 skins available for the Vending Machine








- Addition of a water fountain



- Added a statue



- Adding a plant (For everyone)



- Added manufacturing components to the workbench



- Added distributor in the construction book



- Added the water fountain and statue to the building book



- Added the plant in the construction book



- Game map modification ( Desert plant, panel, sand dune, texture )



- Added a component for the vending machine
- Added a component for the water fountain
- Added a component for the statue

[Modification]

- Increased NPC movement speed 120cm/s => 200cm/s


[Fix]

- Fix of tutorial 18 in English
- Correct key referencing for tutorial 15
- Translation fix for the word “advanced card” in Junior
- Text fix for empty crates in hand
- Corrected display of missing resources for the “tank” component for the juice maker


[Translation]

- Translation of the vending machine
- Translation of the vending machine, plant, fountain, and statue in the building book
- Translation of the components
- Translation of the word reticule in the menu
- Translation of the spray paint interface


[Savegames]

- Savegame the vending machine
- Savegame the fountain
- Savegame the statue
- Savegame the plant
- Savegame the components

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2823891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link