Update Notice – Slayer: The Demon Haunted World
Hello, this is the Slayer development team.
We have implemented the following improvements to enhance your gameplay experience:
Key Improvements
Added sound effects for monster attacks
Enhanced visual effect on successful parries for clearer feedback
Adjusted torch placement from floating in the sky to atop pillars for visual consistency
Introduced fire, frost, and poison attributes to certain weapons
Fixed a blocking bug in Chapter 3, Stage 3 that prevented progression
Balanced monster stats including health and damage
Fixed issue where heal skill effect appeared while in corruption status, though healing was disabled
Player defense now also accounts for elemental resistance stats
We will continue refining the game based on your feedback.
Thank you for playing and for your support.
— Slayer Development Team
Changed files in this update