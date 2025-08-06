Update Notice – Slayer: The Demon Haunted World

Hello, this is the Slayer development team.

We have implemented the following improvements to enhance your gameplay experience:

Key Improvements

Added sound effects for monster attacks

Enhanced visual effect on successful parries for clearer feedback

Adjusted torch placement from floating in the sky to atop pillars for visual consistency

Introduced fire, frost, and poison attributes to certain weapons

Fixed a blocking bug in Chapter 3, Stage 3 that prevented progression

Balanced monster stats including health and damage

Fixed issue where heal skill effect appeared while in corruption status, though healing was disabled

Player defense now also accounts for elemental resistance stats

We will continue refining the game based on your feedback.

Thank you for playing and for your support.

— Slayer Development Team