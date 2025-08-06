 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19497242 Edited 6 August 2025 – 11:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Notice – Slayer: The Demon Haunted World

Hello, this is the Slayer development team.
We have implemented the following improvements to enhance your gameplay experience:

Key Improvements

  • Added sound effects for monster attacks

  • Enhanced visual effect on successful parries for clearer feedback

  • Adjusted torch placement from floating in the sky to atop pillars for visual consistency

  • Introduced fire, frost, and poison attributes to certain weapons

  • Fixed a blocking bug in Chapter 3, Stage 3 that prevented progression

  • Balanced monster stats including health and damage

  • Fixed issue where heal skill effect appeared while in corruption status, though healing was disabled

  • Player defense now also accounts for elemental resistance stats

We will continue refining the game based on your feedback.
Thank you for playing and for your support.

Slayer Development Team

