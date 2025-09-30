WELCOME TO THE ARMOURY

This update expands your arsenal like never before. The Armoury Update introduces five brand-new weapons, a deadly new ammunition type, and a host of quality-of-life features designed to make every raid smoother and deadlier. We’ve also made tweaks to NPC behaviour, recoil, and world systems to ensure firefights feel sharper and more immersive.

🔥 NEW WEAPONS

The Zone just got a whole lot louder. Five fresh firearms join the fight, each bringing unique firepower and tactical depth:

Paiga 12 (12x70mm)

A semi-automatic shotgun with blistering stopping power. Devastating at close range and perfect for clearing corridors, the Paiga-12 offers serious crowd-control with every trigger pull.

OUG (available in 5.56mm and 9x19mm)

This modular rifle combines precision and flexibility. Chambered in 5.56mm, it’s designed for mid-to-long-range engagements, offering versatility in raids where reliability is key. Alternatively, run the more compact 9x19mm version! This SMG-calibre rifle trades stopping power for controllability and ammo efficiency, a great choice for fast-paced, close-quarters encounters.

NP9 (available in 9x19mm and .45 ACP)

Built for speed and mobility, the NP9 is a lightweight SMG perfect for aggressive pushes or as a trusty backup when things get tight. Or give the heavier-hitting cousin of the NP9, chambered in .45 ACP a go instead! It sacrifices some fire rate for raw damage per shot, rewarding steady aim with brutal stopping power.

New Ammunition: 12x70mm AP Buckshot

A new round designed to shred through armour. When regular buckshot won’t cut it, AP Buckshot ensures no target feels safe behind protection.

🆕 NEW FEATURES

Fire Mode Icon : A new HUD icon makes it clear which fire mode you’ve selected — no more guessing in the heat of combat.

Quick Attachment Handling: Attach or detach scopes, silencers, magazines, lasers/torches, and foregrips directly without opening the modding menu (when the weapon is not equipped).

⚙️ GAMEPLAY CHANGES

Inventory & PDA : New option to auto-close Inventory when hit. New option to auto-close PDA when hit.

Storage Base : Renamed single-use storage base for clarity.

Recoil Adjustments : All SMGs now have reduced recoil, making them more stable in firefights.

Healing Requirement: You’ll now need the MPT before you can heal.

🤖 NPC IMPROVEMENTS

NPCs will no longer shoot at you from outside the visible screen.

High-tier NPCs wielding automatic rifles now fire closer to their weapon’s true rate of fire, making them deadlier and more realistic opponents.

🌍 WORLD CHANGES

Slightly increased the chance of Emissions occurring in the Zone.

🎉 STEAM AUTUMN SALE – 30% OFF

Until October 6th, ZERO Sievert is 30% off as part of the Steam Autumn Sale. If you’ve been waiting to gear up your friends and bring them into the Zone, now’s the time.

🐞 KNOWN ISSUES

A few issues slipped through the cracks in this build, but we’re working to resolve them in a future update:

Attachment list may persist when ALT-TABBING in and out of the game.

Incorrect capitalisation can appear when using storage icons.

Stash page names may not update correctly.

Inventory highlights sometimes display incorrectly.

Unable to mod loadouts #2 or #6.

In rare cases, the game may fail to launch and get stuck on the loading bar.

As always, your feedback is essential in shaping ZERO Sievert. Keep sharing your thoughts, builds, and raid stories with us.

See you in the Zone...

– The ZERO Sievert Dev Team