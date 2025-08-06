 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19497160 Edited 6 August 2025 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We're very excited to launch FALLSTRUKTUR today! We wanted to share our Discord server for the game: https://discord.gg/KuGhcBSrHR

It is the quickest way to get in touch with us if you have any feedback or find any bugs, although you can of course post here on the Steam discussions too.

We hope you enjoy FALLSTRUKTUR and would love to know what you think!

Peace & love,
The FALLSTRUKTUR team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3674272
