Hey players, we just released Beat Saber update v1.40.9 with Unity version 6000.0.40f1. This update delivers fixes across all platforms, along with numerous improvements and new features for the Level Editor. If you encounter any issues, please don't hesitate to contact us in the comments below or via the support email support@beat-games.com.



Please note that this is a “quality of life” update and does not include new music or feature content.





RELEASE NOTES:

- Fixed: Saber position shifts backward for one frame

- Fixed: Some songs with notes spawning earlier than usual have their first few note hit and miss sound effects muted or much quieter

- Fixed: The color of the Menu floor will change when leaving, failing, or completing a song in ‘Solo’ or ‘Party’ Mode

- Fixed: Songs from the Metallica Music Pack will not be ordered alphabetically if the user searches for ‘Metallica‘ in the ‘All Songs‘ or ‘Favorites‘ menu

- Fixed: The message shown is incorrect when the user applies a filter in the Favorites tab that results in no matching songs

- Fixed: The leftmost text is partially hidden when viewing the Filter Parameters menu in any game mode

- Fixed: The Leftmost Text appears to be cut off when viewed in the Graphics Menu

- Fixed: Song preview continues to play from the point selected after the user has left the ‘Practice Mode’ screen

Fixed: Score difference panel displayed even when ‘Advanced HUD’ is toggled off

Level Editor:

- Added: ‘Recorder’ feature

- Added: FPS limit for Beatmap Editor when headset is not connected

- Added: ‘Delete’ level button

- Added: Custom selection window

- Added: Custom keybinds

- Fixed: After the user changes the Color ID or RGB values, the Color Wheel and Shader markers

- Fixed: After pressing Play, the selected UI settings are not applied

- Fixed: When first selecting the ‘Light v2’ tab, the blue color is highlighted even though it is non-functional

- Fixed: When using certain environments, the individual light tabs in the group info extend beyond the right edge of the screen

- Fixed: If a custom song has no title, the ‘Favorites’ and ‘All Songs’ lists fail to load

- Fixed: While editing in the ‘Lights V2’ tab, some text is displayed incorrectly and gets clipped

- Fixed: Inside the 'Copy Difficulty' settings, the player is able to start and stop the song they are editing

- Fixed: When using 'Split' too close to existing partitions, the numbers will overlap

- Fixed: In the Panic 2.0 environment, the names of ‘Multiple Group Event’ info individual settings extend beyond their boxes

- Fixed: When Arcs are connected to diagonal Dot Notes, their directions are displayed incorrectly

- Fixed: When creating a new Difficulty, the blue dot does not appear above the back arrow in the song Settings Menu

- Fixed: Bombs that have already been placed appear as notes when selected

- Fixed: The difficulty titles are misaligned with their checkboxes on the 'Copy From Difficulty' screen

- Fixed: Newly created Levels do not appear in the 'Last Modified' row

- Fixed: 'Use Color Override' will activate and deactivate unexpectedly when switching color tabs

- Fixed: When adding obstacles to a beatmap and entering Test Mode, the Pause Menu appears inside the obstacles

- Fixed: Dropdown boxes will open and clip through the Save Changes screen in the ‘Song Settings Menu’

- Fixed: When the user scrolls forward into stage elements, the wall placement preview remains visible

- Fixed: When deleting color schemes in the Color Scheme Mode, the Color Scheme list does not automatically scroll up

- Fixed: When a player selects the ‘Copy‘ button on a difficulty in a custom beatmap, then switches to a different custom beatmap, the ‘Copy‘ button appears functional but does not work as expected

- Fixed: The translation options in the ‘Group Info‘ menu do not work when selected

- Fixed: The camera position set in ‘Edit’ mode persists across saves and when returning from the ‘Settings’ screen

- Fixed: Unexpected text appears on multiple ‘Lights Lane’ names when using the 'Fall Out Boy' environment

- Fixed: Open drop-down menus persist when returning back to the Level Editor Settings menu

- Fixed: Droplists in the Level Editor menu doesn't close after the user exits the screen

- Fixed: Aliasing is observed when viewing blocks

- Fixed: The ‘Copy’ button remains selectable but loses functionality if the user deletes the beatmap they were trying to copy

- Fixed: When the player drags the white lines to change BPM and Beats values, using Ctrl+Z to undo does not restore the previous values

- Fixed: The player is unable to select the scroll bar and scroll by dragging the mouse when changing the environment

- Fixed: ‘Screen Resolution’ changes will not be saved when exit

- Fixed: ‘Directional Arrows’ appear mirrored when the ‘Mirror Quality’ is set to High in the Tutorial

- Fixed: A long loading symbol with no warning message displays when the user selects a ‘Custom Song’ without any beatmap difficulties saved in ‘Solo/Party Mode’

- Fixed: Reaching triple digits causes the last number to be cut off when in the group event mode

- Fixed: The player is unable to click and drag the scroll bar to navigate in the ‘Keyboard Shortcuts’ section

- Fixed: ‘Settings’ do not save after selecting the ‘Exit’ button

- Fixed: Player will become stuck if they attempt to open a custom beatmap with missing or corrupted files

- Fixed: Bookmark is not saved when loading the same beatmap where the bookmark was created