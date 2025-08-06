Dwelvers Workshop is now Available – Create, Share, and Play Realms!

Hello Dungeon Lords!

We’re excited to announce that the Steam Workshop is now fully integrated into Dwelvers!

This means you can now create, customize, share, and play custom Realms directly inside the game — no external tools needed!

Create Your Own Realms

Head into the Realm Editor from the main menu and click "Create New Realm" to start building your own unique dungeon experience.

Use the editor to:

Shape the landscape

Place minerals, enemies, and more

Set the difficulty and layout

Save your Realm with just a click

By default, victory is achieved by defeating all enemies — but that’s just the beginning...

Customize Victory Conditions with XML

Want to go deeper?

Dwelvers is a moddable game by nature, and you can tweak your Realm even further by editing its XML script.

Examples of what you can set:

Defeat a number of enemies

Survive for a number of minutes

Gather a specific amount of a resource

Reach a certain spell or crafting level

Control all (or a number of) portals

Or... remove the victory condition entirely!

💡 Check the folder:

%appdata%\\Dwelvers\\editorMaps

to find your saved Realms and their XML scripts.

Want inspiration? Take a look at the built-in campaign XML files — they’re packed with examples of sub-objectives, event triggers, and more.

Publish Your Realm to the Workshop

When you're ready to share your creation, go to:

Realm Editor → Workshop → Publish Realm

Choose your map and set:

Visibility: Public / Friends Only / Private / Unlisted

Commit message: Describe your changes or updates

With one click, your Realm is live!

Players who subscribe to it will automatically get any updates you publish.

Play Realms Made by the Community

Want to try something new?

Go to Start Game → Workshop Realms → Browse, and subscribe to Realms created by other players.

Once subscribed:

The Realm downloads automatically

You'll see a "SUB" tag on it

You can launch it from Workshop Realms → Play

Don’t forget to leave an upvote if you enjoy what others have built!

Workshop Guide

To get more information you can check out the Workshop Guide.

More Modding to Come...

This is just the beginning. While Realms are the first Workshop content type, we plan to expand support to include:

Custom creatures

Buildings

Items

Graphics and more

Thank you for being part of the Dwelvers community — I can't wait to see the incredible Realms you’ll create!

/ Rasmus