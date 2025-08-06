 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19497087
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Default version of the game, we want to make sure to have a chance to discover bugs and adjust the balancing, to give you the best game experience possible.

Access the Unstable branch on Steam by right clicking City Game Studio in your Steam library, and then select ‘Properties’. In the new window, select ‘Betas’. The Unstable branch should now be available for you to choose from.

Please leave any feedback you may have in the appropriate channel in our Discord, or in the subforum on Steam.

As always, remember to be considerate towards players not partaking in the Unstable, in case they want to avoid spoilers.

Please make sure to make backups of your save files before playing.


Changelog

Bugfix

  • Competitor: A competitor cannot get valued over 10T $ (otherwise it breaks the game for real)
  • Twitch connection: Fix a bug that keeps you disconnected

Game engine

  • Add a tab to the financial panel to show the revenu generated by game engines

UI

  • Add a filter to the released games to hide the studio-director's generated games

Misc

  • Optimize the list of in-dev games

Changed depots in unstable branch

View more data in app history for build 19497087
Linux City Game Studio GNU/Linux Depot 726841
Windows 32-bit City Game Studio Windows Depot 726842
macOS City Game Studio OSX Depot 726843
Windows 64-bit City Game Studio Windows 64 Depot 726844
