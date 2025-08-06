This is a small hotfix for a few bugs:
- Blacksmiths who were already saved in hire data now have design stat properly removed
- Design table tooltip refreshes as soon as you unlock design bonus masteries
Hotfix - 6th August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2292801
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2292802
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2292803
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update