6 August 2025 Build 19496881 Edited 6 August 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a small hotfix for a few bugs:
- Blacksmiths who were already saved in hire data now have design stat properly removed
- Design table tooltip refreshes as soon as you unlock design bonus masteries

