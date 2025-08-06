 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19496837 Edited 6 August 2025 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey folks!

This release candidate might be the last before release.
It features a couple of minor fixes and some more modder-requested features with regards to weapons.

'COLLATERAL' CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- russian localization updates

BASE GAME CHANGES
- fixed the noise/mobility display not updating when opening the loadout menu with nothing but armor equipped

MODDING CHANGES
- fixed incorrect indexing of weapon mod categories when game mods add extra weapon mods, which could cause various problems with weapon mod tracking, and incorrect highlighting of mod categories when attempting to install a weapon mod that depends on the presence of other weapon mods

- added weapons:addModConflicts(weaponID, modID, conflicts) and weapons:addModRequirements(weaponID, modID, requirements):
* 'conflicts' and 'requirements' can be either a string or a table containing strings (mod IDs that are conflicting or required)
* attempting to add a mod to a weapon that is not registered will not cause a crash
* skips adding duplicate weapon mods
* weapon datas feature the same method, which do all the heavy lifting, with the same argument order minus the requirement for weaponID as the first argument

Update 1.4.0 is currently in open BETA and can be accessed by anyone.
To opt-in this, right-click on Intravenous 2 in your Steam library, click on "Properties...", then switch to the "Betas" tab, and select the "version140" BETA.

Remember to report any issues you run into!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

