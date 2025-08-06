We fixed the issue of being able to give Grandmeow multiple packages (even Gingy's package) so she now only gets one!
We also updated the Bread achievement so you can start the oven, go and do other things like kick more cans or find more ducks instead of having to stay at the oven :)
Hope you have fun!
Fixed giving Grandmeow multiple packages and a little achievement update :)
Update notes via Steam Community
