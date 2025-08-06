 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19496674 Edited 6 August 2025 – 10:32:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We fixed the issue of being able to give Grandmeow multiple packages (even Gingy's package) so she now only gets one!

We also updated the Bread achievement so you can start the oven, go and do other things like kick more cans or find more ducks instead of having to stay at the oven :)

Hope you have fun!

