POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Stormgate Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
6 August 2025 Build 19496639 Edited 6 August 2025 – 10:26:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🆕 New Additions

  • Added 2 new card desk mats

  • Merch – Desk Mat: can now be applied to battle tables to change their appearance

  • You can now flip 10 pages at a time in the card album by pressing "1" or "3"

  • Added a refreshable male staff member

  • Added many new posters

🔧 Optimization

  • Improved cashiering controls for both controller and keyboard/mouse — now a single press automatically moves the view to the product and payment devices!

  • Adjusted the difficulty levels of battle tables, and added descriptions in the shop so you can clearly see their challenge levels

  • Reduced the mouse movement threshold for camera turning

  • Facility panel now has categories, adjusted the price of item shelves, and lowered the price of the card display wall

  • Optimized polygon counts for some 3D models

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue in co-op mode where client purchase orders weren't cleared after settlement

  • Fixed an issue where staff would not stop and face the player when reassigning duties

  • Fixed incorrect price display during checkout at the cashier

  • Fixed an issue in controller mode where you couldn’t cancel refunding change

  • Fixed an issue in controller mode where you couldn’t select the POS terminal at times

