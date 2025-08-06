🆕 New Additions
Added 2 new card desk mats
Merch – Desk Mat: can now be applied to battle tables to change their appearance
You can now flip 10 pages at a time in the card album by pressing "1" or "3"
Added a refreshable male staff member
Added many new posters
🔧 Optimization
Improved cashiering controls for both controller and keyboard/mouse — now a single press automatically moves the view to the product and payment devices!
Adjusted the difficulty levels of battle tables, and added descriptions in the shop so you can clearly see their challenge levels
Reduced the mouse movement threshold for camera turning
Facility panel now has categories, adjusted the price of item shelves, and lowered the price of the card display wall
Optimized polygon counts for some 3D models
🐛 Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue in co-op mode where client purchase orders weren't cleared after settlement
Fixed an issue where staff would not stop and face the player when reassigning duties
Fixed incorrect price display during checkout at the cashier
Fixed an issue in controller mode where you couldn’t cancel refunding change
Fixed an issue in controller mode where you couldn’t select the POS terminal at times
