You can now flip 10 pages at a time in the card album by pressing "1" or "3"

Merch – Desk Mat : can now be applied to battle tables to change their appearance

Improved cashiering controls for both controller and keyboard/mouse — now a single press automatically moves the view to the product and payment devices!

Adjusted the difficulty levels of battle tables, and added descriptions in the shop so you can clearly see their challenge levels

Reduced the mouse movement threshold for camera turning

Facility panel now has categories, adjusted the price of item shelves, and lowered the price of the card display wall